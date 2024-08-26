SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 326,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.49 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.