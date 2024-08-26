SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,261 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 493,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.