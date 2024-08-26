SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,491 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $43,589,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 199.44 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,576.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $1,299,427.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,576.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,410 shares of company stock worth $3,287,152. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

