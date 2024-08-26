SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $158,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in FIGS by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth $95,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $252,720. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.