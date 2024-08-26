SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $162,000 Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFWM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.91 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $390.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Our Latest Report on First Foundation

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.