SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.77 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

