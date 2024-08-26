Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 4,956,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,980,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.