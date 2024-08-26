Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 119,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $10,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $267.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

