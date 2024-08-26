Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 11.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 104,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 397,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$69.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

