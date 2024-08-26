Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,246,804.02 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $283.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

