Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

