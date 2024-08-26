Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,572,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $8,076,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $66.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

