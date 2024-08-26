SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 10.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.71. 597,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,183,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,627,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,644,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,547,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.