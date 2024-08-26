Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Sony Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.39 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01.

Sony Group shares are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

