Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $104.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

