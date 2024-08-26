SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.55

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $110.47, with a volume of 2904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $836.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

