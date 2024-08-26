Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:SPB opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
