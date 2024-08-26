Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NYSE:SPB opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

