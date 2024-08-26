Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,350,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,969,713 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.