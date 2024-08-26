SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

SSR Mining Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.60 on Monday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

