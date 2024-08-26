Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 219,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

