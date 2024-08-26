Stephen Winchell Sells 6,938 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $29,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Honest Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.52 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNST

Institutional Trading of Honest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.