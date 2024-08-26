StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNT

Fluent Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

FLNT opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.