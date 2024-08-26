StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNT
Fluent Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.