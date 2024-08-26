StockNews.com Downgrades Cato (NYSE:CATO) to Hold

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Cato Price Performance
NYSE:CATO opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Cato has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.58.
Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
