StockNews.com Downgrades Cato (NYSE:CATO) to Hold

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Cato Price Performance

NYSE:CATO opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Cato has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

About Cato

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Cato by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cato by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cato by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.