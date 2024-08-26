StockNews.com Downgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.65 on Friday. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.