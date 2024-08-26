StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Sell”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $54.87 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

