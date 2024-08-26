StockNews.com Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to “Strong-Buy”

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.56. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

