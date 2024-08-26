Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 626,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $121,156,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

