Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

