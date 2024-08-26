Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.