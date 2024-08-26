Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SUGet Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$55.18 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

