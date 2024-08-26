Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $626.98 and last traded at $617.66. 2,375,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,198,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $604.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $748.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.03. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

