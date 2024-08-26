Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Target in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $9.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

