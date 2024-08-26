TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.77.

TSE:TRP opened at C$60.89 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3092199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,594 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

