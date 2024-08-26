TD Cowen Boosts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $115.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.17.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.56 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $125.87.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CAVA Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.