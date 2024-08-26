TD Cowen Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $185.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

