TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $57,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.9 %

SNX opened at $121.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.