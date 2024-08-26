Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $275.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.50 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $277.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 181.4% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 16.7% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

