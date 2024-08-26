Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 264,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

