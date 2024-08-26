Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $175.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ROST opened at $155.21 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Ross Stores by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.