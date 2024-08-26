Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $175.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after buying an additional 346,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,062,000 after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.