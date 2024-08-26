Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

