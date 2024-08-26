Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

