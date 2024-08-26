Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the period.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

