Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

