Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 18.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $552.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.