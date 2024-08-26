Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 15,786 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 84,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
