Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 15,786 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 84,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

