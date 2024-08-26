Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.