Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,309,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,931,576.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,496,079 shares of company stock worth $10,983,135 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.