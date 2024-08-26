Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

