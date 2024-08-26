Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 4.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $220.41. Approximately 28,562,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,289,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.